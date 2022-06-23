BitCore One Day Volume Reaches $124,585.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $124,585.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,011.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.43 or 0.05427760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00267545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00555015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00582141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00075663 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.