Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,262. Blucora has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $821.21 million, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blucora by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Blucora by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

