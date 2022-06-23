BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.28. Approximately 149,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 240,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.36.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.04.
Featured Stories
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.