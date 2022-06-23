Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Trading Down 0.7%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 219,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,026% from the average session volume of 5,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOZTY. Danske downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

