Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $1,671,828.50 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 59,390 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,671,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Pbra, Llc sold 55,247 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,688,900.79.

On Monday, June 13th, Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $5,363,137.71.

On Friday, June 10th, Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 1,146,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,506. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

