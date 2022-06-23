Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 33,524 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -227.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

