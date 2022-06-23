Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.74.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $149.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.94. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
