Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.74.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $149.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.94. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

