Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 731224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
The firm has a market cap of C$829.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.61.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
