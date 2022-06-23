Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 731224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$829.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

