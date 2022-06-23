Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Lifted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

