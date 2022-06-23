Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,770 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 257.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 481,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 347,086 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 704,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

