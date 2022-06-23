Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.