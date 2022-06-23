Capital One Financial Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,429 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02.

