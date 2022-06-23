Capital One Financial Corp Sells 725,782 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,782 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

