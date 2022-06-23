Capital One Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

