CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.45.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,230 shares of company stock worth $542,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CarGurus by 391.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

