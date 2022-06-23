Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0266

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $137.39 million and $2.46 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00109226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00351349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00076441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,955,736,112 coins and its circulating supply is 5,170,960,551 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

