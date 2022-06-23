Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $161.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as low as $177.68 and last traded at $178.53, with a volume of 202142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.83.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

