Catherine Wong Sells 3,750 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domo alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00.

Shares of DOMO traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.86. 583,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.68. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Domo by 670.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 369.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 327,007 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $15,212,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Domo by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.