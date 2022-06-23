Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 36,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,209,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

CZOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,673,000. Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in Cazoo Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cazoo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cazoo Group by 243.9% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,547 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

