Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 36,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,209,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
CZOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.