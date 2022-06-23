Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.91

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.91 and traded as low as C$8.96. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 672,198 shares traded.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.2850214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -10.43%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

