Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,201 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,000. FMC accounts for 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 6.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.71. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

