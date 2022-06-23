Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 3.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

