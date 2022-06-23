Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 64,878 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,878 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 3.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 884,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

