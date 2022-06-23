Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 604,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 2.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

PBR stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.