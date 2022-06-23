Centric Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $196,727.89 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $196,727.89 and $1.38 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00111646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00075485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013785 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

