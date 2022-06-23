Chain Guardians (CGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.38 Million

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

