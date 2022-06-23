Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

CRL opened at $209.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.07.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

