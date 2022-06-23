Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 4,208 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. 16,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

