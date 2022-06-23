Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,072. The company has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

