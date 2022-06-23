Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $323,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.30. The company had a trading volume of 71,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.62.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.