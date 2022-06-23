Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.45. 4,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.