Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.02. 53,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,719. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.