Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 17,354 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $96,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,645. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

