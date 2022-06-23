China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$947,300.00 and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

China Education Resources Company Profile

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

