Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.90) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,159.33 ($50.95).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,550.50 ($43.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £81.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,737.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,774.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($43.13) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,135.17). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

