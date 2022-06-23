CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,459 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 241.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $11,747,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

