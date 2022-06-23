CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,931.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 222,240 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

