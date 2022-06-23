CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

