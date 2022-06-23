CMH Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.