CNB Bank Acquires 79 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $415.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.15 and a 200-day moving average of $411.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.