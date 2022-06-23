CNB Bank Buys 71 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $1,735,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 105,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $380.84 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.73 and its 200 day moving average is $491.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

