CNB Bank Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

NYSE AMT opened at $252.01 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.