CNB Bank Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CNB Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.