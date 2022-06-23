CNB Bank Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

