CNB Bank Purchases 59 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.20.

ALGN opened at $235.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.30. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

