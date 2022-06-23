CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Position Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the period. CNB Financial accounts for approximately 3.3% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CNB Bank owned approximately 1.33% of CNB Financial worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CNB Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $52.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

