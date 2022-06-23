Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $316.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.