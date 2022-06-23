Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 283,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

