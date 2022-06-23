Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

