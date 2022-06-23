Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,934 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $116.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.